Paragon Advisors LLC Has $936,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,926 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. UBS Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.39.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,100 shares of company stock worth $2,920,988 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FANG stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,273. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

