Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000. Comcast makes up about 1.3% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,470,582 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,508,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,012,885. The stock has a market cap of $188.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.49. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $46.44.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.