Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 12,096 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,512,000 after buying an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOT stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,458. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.94. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

