Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.92.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -82.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 142.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 335.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

