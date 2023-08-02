Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $33,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.56. The stock had a trading volume of 158,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $235.69 and a 52 week high of $419.25.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

