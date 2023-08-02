Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,228,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,066,503,000 after acquiring an additional 125,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,919,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,345,000 after buying an additional 105,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 4,533,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,299 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.13. 326,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.64.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

