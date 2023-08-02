Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $443.00 to $427.00. The stock had previously closed at $370.78, but opened at $332.50. Paycom Software shares last traded at $310.11, with a volume of 238,794 shares traded.
PAYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.78.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $251,551,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Stock Down 18.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.47 and a 200-day moving average of $305.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
