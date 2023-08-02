Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $443.00 to $427.00. The stock had previously closed at $370.78, but opened at $332.50. Paycom Software shares last traded at $310.11, with a volume of 238,794 shares traded.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.78.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $251,551,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Down 18.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.47 and a 200-day moving average of $305.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.