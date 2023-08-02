PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 301.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in PayPal by 4.6% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

