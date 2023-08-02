PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16, Briefing.com reports. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal updated its Q3 guidance to $1.22-1.24 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.95 EPS.

PayPal Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.20. 21,315,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,003,207. PayPal has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

