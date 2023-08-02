PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.91. PayPal also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.22-1.24 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.03.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. 19,869,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,979,476. PayPal has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

