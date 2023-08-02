Pembina Pipeline (PPL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to post earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.30%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$40.99. The company had a trading volume of 96,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$39.70 and a 12-month high of C$49.62.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. CSFB raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$51.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.92.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.