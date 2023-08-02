Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.4% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.99. 5,343,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,121,465. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $145.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average is $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.