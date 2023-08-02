Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Albemarle comprises approximately 2.9% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Down 2.3 %

ALB stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $171.82 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.36.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.