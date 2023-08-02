Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $6.50 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 4.1% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bancreek Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP now owns 15,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 89,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,969,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,824 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,444. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

