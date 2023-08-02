Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.20 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $370.41. The stock had a trading volume of 349,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,607. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.19 and a 1 year high of $389.39. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WST. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

