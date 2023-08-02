PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Position Cut by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 108,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 31,214 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 107,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 31.9% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 182,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,800.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 15,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Samuel L. Katz bought 8,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,800.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 90,560 shares of company stock worth $494,073. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PNNT opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 101.55%. The company had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.74 million. Research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -43.72%.

PennantPark Investment Profile

(Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.