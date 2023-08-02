Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given New $345.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.92.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Down 9.2 %

NYSE:PEN traded down $27.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.79 and a 200-day moving average of $289.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,698.73 and a beta of 0.52. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $139.03 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total transaction of $479,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,033,254.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total value of $479,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,033,254.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total transaction of $3,121,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,410,515. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth $268,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Penumbra by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.