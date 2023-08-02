Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Raised to $337.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $337.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.33.

Penumbra Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $25.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,033. Penumbra has a one year low of $139.03 and a one year high of $348.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,727.61 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.30, for a total transaction of $278,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $20,518,034.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,325 shares of company stock valued at $10,410,515. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penumbra

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 1,537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Stories

