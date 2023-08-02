Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $800.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Susan D. Rector purchased 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $74,994.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 60.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEBO. StockNews.com raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

