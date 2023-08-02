Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.60

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.60 and last traded at $59.68, with a volume of 35966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.02.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $231.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,897.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $722,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,952 shares in the company, valued at $9,042,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.87 per share, with a total value of $50,003.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,897.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,569 shares of company stock worth $119,936. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 80,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 31.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 282,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 66,905 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,387 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 98,923 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

