Peter Johnston Buys 833,333 Shares of Jervois Global Limited (ASX:JRV) Stock

Jervois Global Limited (ASX:JRV – Get Free Report) insider Peter Johnston bought 833,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.98 ($33,557.03).

Jervois Global Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.19.

Get Jervois Global alerts:

About Jervois Global

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Jervois Global Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho, the United States; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.