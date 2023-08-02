Peter Johnston Buys 833,333 Shares of Jervois Global Limited (ASX:JRV) Stock

Jervois Global Limited (ASX:JRV – Get Free Report) insider Peter Johnston bought 833,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,999.98 ($33,557.03).
Jervois Global Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.19.
About Jervois Global
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jervois Global
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.