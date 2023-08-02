PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $78.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.
PetMed Express Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $291.93 million, a P/E ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30.
PetMed Express Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 68,430 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
