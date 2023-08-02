PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $78.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

PetMed Express Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $291.93 million, a P/E ratio of -86.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PETS shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 68,430 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

