Pettee Investors Inc. Buys 705 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,290,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,108,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

