Pettee Investors Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 699,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,477. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.