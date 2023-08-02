Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 608,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 34,283,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,493,871. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $199.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

