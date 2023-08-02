Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. 11,542,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,331,244. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $200.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Bank of America cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

