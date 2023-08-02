Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $44.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pfizer traded as low as $35.28 and last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 25863249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $199.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

