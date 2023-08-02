Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Lowered to $44.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s current price.

PFE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 34,283,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,493,871. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $199.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

