Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.00 billion-$70.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.01 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25-3.45 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.63. 40,932,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,426,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.86.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,012,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,321,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

