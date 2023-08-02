Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS.

PSX stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,747,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

