PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PCQ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 44,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,627. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 76.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.