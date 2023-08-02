PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PDI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,262. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 56.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

