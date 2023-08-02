PIMCO Income Strategy Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
PFL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 74,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,298. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $9.82.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
