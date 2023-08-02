PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,613. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.71. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 1,307.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

