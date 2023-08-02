Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,159 shares of company stock valued at $201,367,930 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.00.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.80 on Wednesday, reaching $391.27. The company had a trading volume of 637,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $405.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.91 and its 200 day moving average is $373.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

