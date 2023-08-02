Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 29,123 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.48% of Rogers worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Rogers stock traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.62. 80,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.73. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $270.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

