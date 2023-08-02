Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $13,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of VV traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,413. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

