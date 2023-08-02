Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $11.40 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $11,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIBR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of CIBR traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. 215,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,844. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

