Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $31.15 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,594. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.32. The company has a market capitalization of $369.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

