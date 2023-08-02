Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

View Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Price Performance

WM stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $163.69. The company had a trading volume of 467,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,031. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day moving average is $160.91. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.