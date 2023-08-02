Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 10,967 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 641.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in TEGNA by 90.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 106,762 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in TEGNA by 24.5% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in TEGNA by 49.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TGNA stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

