Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 174 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.12. The stock had a trading volume of 703,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.60. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.50 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.08.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

