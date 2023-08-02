Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 484 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $30,815,520,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.89. The company had a trading volume of 349,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,236. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.12 and its 200-day moving average is $237.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

