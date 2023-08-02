Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.20% of IAC worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in IAC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in IAC by 3,568.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 31,117 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in IAC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in IAC by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in IAC by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.54. 109,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,661. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.18. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

