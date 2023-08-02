Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 460 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock opened at $126.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.84.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

