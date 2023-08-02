Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 197 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $115,536,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,478,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,674,000 after purchasing an additional 447,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Susquehanna raised their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Summit Insights raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 119.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average is $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

