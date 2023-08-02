Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -346.64 and a beta of 1.04. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -346.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

