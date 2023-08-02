Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,914.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,017.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,726.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2,607.64.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,883.85.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

