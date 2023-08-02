Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $395,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,921,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 39.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $279.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.45 and a 200 day moving average of $280.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $200.80 and a 12 month high of $306.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.71.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.