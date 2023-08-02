Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,332 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 110.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.